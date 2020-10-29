Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Announces Earnings Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79.

In related news, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $964,523.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,522.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,686 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

