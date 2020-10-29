Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RARE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.94.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $2,478,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,686 shares of company stock worth $10,809,058. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

