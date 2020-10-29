Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UAA opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

