Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE UAA opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.
