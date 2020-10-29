uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.47 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47), Briefing.com reports. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%.
Shares of uniQure stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $76.69.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.
See Also: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.