uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.47 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47), Briefing.com reports. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $76.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $91,831.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,932 shares of company stock worth $935,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

