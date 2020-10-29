United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €35.00 by UBS Group

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.45 ($45.24).

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €30.58 ($35.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of €34.70 and a 200-day moving average of €36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Internet AG has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a fifty-two week high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

