UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $346.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of UNH opened at $308.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $335.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

