Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.29.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). On average, research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,965,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.