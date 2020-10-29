Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UTMD. BidaskClub raised Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $85.99. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after purchasing an additional 112,808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 100.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

