V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 140166 raised their target price on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on V.F. from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.32.

Shares of VFC opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of -526.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

