ValuEngine Downgrades Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) to Strong Sell

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:PRRFY opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Premier Foods has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $992.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

