ValuEngine Downgrades TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) to Strong Sell

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. 140166 raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.
NYSE TPH opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.
In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
