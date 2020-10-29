ValuEngine Downgrades TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) to Strong Sell

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. 140166 raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NYSE TPH opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

