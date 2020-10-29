ValuEngine Upgrades Norbord (NYSE:OSB) to “Buy”

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Norbord from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Get Norbord alerts:

Shares of Norbord stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 262.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norbord will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Norbord by 5,248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 818,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 803,160 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norbord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,443,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Norbord by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 649,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 220,170 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Norbord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Norbord by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 74,147 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.