Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VNDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,194.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $41,106.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.
