Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,975,000 after acquiring an additional 944,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,932,000 after acquiring an additional 787,617 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,710,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after acquiring an additional 497,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,697,000 after acquiring an additional 174,264 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $93.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

