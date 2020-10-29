Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,689,000 after acquiring an additional 559,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,854,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,120,000 after acquiring an additional 256,766 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,174,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,087,000 after acquiring an additional 151,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 934,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,718,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $100.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

