Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $22,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

