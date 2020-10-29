Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,123,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,162,000 after buying an additional 750,169 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,440,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after buying an additional 443,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 512,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after buying an additional 423,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $113.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

