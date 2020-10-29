Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND stock opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.