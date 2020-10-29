Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 632.4% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $92.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $94.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTC. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 291.6% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 189,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 141,325 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

