Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 632.4% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $92.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $94.93.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.
