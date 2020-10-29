Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,278,000 after buying an additional 1,152,069 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT opened at $79.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $85.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.