Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $150.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.05. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at $24,819,378.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $116,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

