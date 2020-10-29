Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Announces Earnings Results

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. Veeco Instruments updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.22-0.37 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.22-0.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

