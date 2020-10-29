Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $635.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

