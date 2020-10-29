Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $25,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 102.8% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 100.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.28.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $287.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.63.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,581.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $80,184.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,794.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,373 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

