Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.28.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV opened at $287.27 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 139.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $80,184.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,794.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,373 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.