Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after acquiring an additional 675,007 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,321,000 after purchasing an additional 496,098 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 787,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 437,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,860,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 391,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

