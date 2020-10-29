VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of VICI Properties worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 14.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.31. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

