Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 223,758 Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 223,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 838,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,374,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,736,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,545,000. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Noll purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

REYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.