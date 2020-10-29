Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises 1.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $26,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,329,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts sold 7,400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,487,838.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $6,752,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,605,652.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,163 shares of company stock worth $13,352,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.26.

Shares of JBHT opened at $123.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $144.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

