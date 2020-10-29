Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Buys 57,605 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,605 shares during the period. TTEC comprises about 1.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.79% of TTEC worth $20,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,170 over the last three months. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

