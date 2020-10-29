Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 5,407 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,091,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,601,000 after buying an additional 1,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,234,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,098,000 after buying an additional 790,835 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,119,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,205,000 after buying an additional 133,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,003,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,665,000 after buying an additional 497,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF opened at $38.96 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

