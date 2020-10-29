Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 3,374,605 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $724.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.49. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

