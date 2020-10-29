Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals comprises 4.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 4.13% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $63,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGND. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.83.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $105.31. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

