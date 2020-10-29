Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 420,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAXN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.45 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $549,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,844 shares of company stock valued at $11,427,980 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.