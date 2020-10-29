Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $107.11 Million Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Steris accounts for about 7.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.71% of Steris worth $107,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 24.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,832,000 after buying an additional 1,221,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,916,000 after buying an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 9.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,839,000 after buying an additional 101,959 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,303,000 after buying an additional 137,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,597,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STE. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

STE stock opened at $178.62 on Thursday. Steris PLC has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $192.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

