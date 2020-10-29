Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $54.35 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,705 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for 3.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Euronet Worldwide worth $54,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,317,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,354,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,601,000 after buying an additional 750,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,708,000 after buying an additional 204,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 185.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after buying an additional 537,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 737,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,687,000 after buying an additional 103,948 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

EEFT stock opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.