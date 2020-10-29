Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $66.75 Million Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 59.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,513 shares during the quarter. eHealth comprises about 4.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $66,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 217.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in eHealth by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in eHealth by 132.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

EHTH opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.45. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.85.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.29 per share, with a total value of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. Insiders bought 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

