Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Invests $7.76 Million in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 304,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.27% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $7,650,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LPRO. BidaskClub cut Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.01.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

