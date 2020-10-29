Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Lowers Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 571,058 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for about 5.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of The Progressive worth $74,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,909,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,702,000 after acquiring an additional 590,249 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 376,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after buying an additional 77,354 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 960,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 77,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average is $86.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Benchmark downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

