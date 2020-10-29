Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Visa comprises 6.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $97,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Visa by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $487,776,000 after purchasing an additional 356,828 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 127,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.6% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.83.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $180.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $351.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.76.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

