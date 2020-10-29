Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,275,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 28.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,133,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,839,000 after buying an additional 1,339,912 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 2,279.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 840,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 804,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of FHN opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.50. First Horizon National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.