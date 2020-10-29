Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases 112,760 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,760 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt accounts for about 1.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.28% of Leggett & Platt worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

