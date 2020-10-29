Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,718 shares during the quarter. The Howard Hughes comprises 2.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 1.09% of The Howard Hughes worth $34,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 108.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth $43,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $129.74. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HHC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

