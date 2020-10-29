Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.36% of PaySign worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 108.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 34.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 116.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 43.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PaySign alerts:

PAYS opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.36. PaySign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PaySign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.