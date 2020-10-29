Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. ABIOMED makes up about 4.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.50% of ABIOMED worth $62,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 331.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the third quarter worth $146,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $606,820.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,750 shares of company stock worth $31,752,813 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $283.00 on Thursday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $319.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.81.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ABIOMED from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

