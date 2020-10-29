Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 250 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $269.72 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.17 and its 200 day moving average is $257.02. The company has a market cap of $290.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

