Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 3,084 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

