Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 8,720 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 296.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,974 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in CVS Health by 513.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after buying an additional 1,623,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,312,247,000 after buying an additional 1,281,119 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $56.57 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

