Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,461,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,932,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 5.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.87% of Caesars Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.81. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

