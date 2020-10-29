Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 211,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,871,000 after buying an additional 2,950,571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,515.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 77.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $46,426,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $104,281,881 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

